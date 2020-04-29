Menu
OUT OF BOUNDS: Ipswich Golf Club member Adam Gemmell is missing playing at his home course.
Latest on Ipswich club amid closures

Tom Bushnell
29th Apr 2020 6:00 AM
GOLF: The Ipswich Golf Club remains closed and members still have not received word regarding its future.

While others in the region have reopened under strict coronavirus restrictions, the Leichhardt course is still out of action.

Club champion Adam Gemmell said it was disappointing fee-paying members had not been kept informed.

"It has been six or eight weeks and we haven't been told anything," he said.

"It's not a golf club anymore. It's a business with a golf club there."

Gemmell said the majority of members understood the shutdown was necessary due to coronavirus.

" You can't go out and do anything anyway, ' he said.

One of the region's best exponents for many years, Gemmell usually plays 18 holes every Saturday.

Gemmell said he had not played for two months and was sorely missing the game.

He said he was champing at the bit to get back out on the greens and had heard from one of the club's groundsmen the course was not far from reopening.

