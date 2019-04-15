Ipswich club stages national series

Tristan Scott, from the Ipswich West Moreton BMX Club, in action during the 2019 BMXA BAD BOY National Series at the Ipswich track on Saturday.

Tristan Scott, from the Ipswich West Moreton BMX Club, in action during the 2019 BMXA BAD BOY National Series at the Ipswich track on Saturday. Rob Williams

THE Ipswich BMX Club staged a massive weekend hosting stage three of the BMX Australia National Series.

Hundreds of riders from around Australia and New Zealand flew around the Willey Park BMX track competing for points towards the national series.

The Ipswich club shone on and off the track with several local riders taking out the finals.

The committee and volunteers put on a spectacular event.

Well done to everyone involved.

Active Breaks for kids

IPSWICH City Council's Active Breaks program continues this week with a variety of activities to keep the kids entertained.

Activities include t-ball, NRL, athletics and even boot camp.

There's something for everyone so jump on to www.ipswich.qld.gov.au and search active breaks to find the full calendar.

Handy grant

IT'S the last chance to get your application in for the Sport4Everyone grants program.

The program is offered by the Australian Sports Foundation, funding projects and activities that increase participation in grassroots and community sport through small grants.

Sport4Everyone provides grants of up to $10,000 for projects and activities that will positively impact one or more of the four focus areas:

Increasing the number of women and girls in sport;

Physical activity - getting more kids, more active;

Improving leadership and decision making through sport; and

Diversity and inclusion - increasing participation among minority groups.

The grants are to help individuals and communities increase sporting participation regardless of background or ability.

Applications close on Monday, April 22.

For more information go to www.asf.org.au