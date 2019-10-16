Ipswich club sprinters in dashing Gift efforts

Ipswich and District Athletic Club sprinter Patrick McCarthey (pink bib) finished fourth in the latest Somerset Gift final.

Ipswich and District Athletic Club sprinter Patrick McCarthey (pink bib) finished fourth in the latest Somerset Gift final. Vic Pascoe

ATHLETICS: Experienced runner Patrick McCarthey led the way for the Ipswich contingent at the latest Somerset Gift at the Gold Coast.

McCarthey, 35, was the club's most successful athlete at the hotly contested meet. He won his heat and semi-final, just being run down in the elite final when he was off 9.50m.

In finishing fourth, McCarthey was beaten by less than a metre in an exciting handicap dash. The final was won in 10.49 seconds.

After morning rain at Somerset College, the rest of the day was only affected by light showers before an excellent afternoon of competition for the Ipswich club competitors.

Lily Vine won the 13 years girls 100m (off 12.50m).

"She was one excited young girl winning her first professional race after several attempts,'' coach Vic Pascoe said.

Off 10.50m in the 14 years girls final, Mikaela Doneley finished second.

She was off 30m when knocked out in the heats of the Open Women's 300m.

Lily's brother Jack (off 10.50m) came third in the 15 years boys 100m final.

Jack was also third in the Open Men's 100m heat gaining valuable experience on the day.

Erin Wright, off 10m, came third in the 16 years girls 100m final after being knocked out in the heats of the Open Women's 100m when off 10m.

Hayley Wright, off 7.25m, won her Open Women's 100m heat in 12.09 but was knocked out in the semi-final.

Kerryn Ryan was off 3.50m running third in the 16 years boys final and third in his Open Men's 100m heat when off 7.75m, but was knocked out in the semi-final of the open men 100m.

Dahniella Pedroni was off 10.50m running third in the 17 years girls 100m final. She was knocked out in the heats of the Open Women's 100m when off 12m.

Madison Wells, off 22m, finished fourth in the Open Women's 300m heats to qualify for the final.

However, she did not run due to injury and was knocked out of the open women 100m heats when off 7m.

Leah Clark was off 11m in the Open Women's 100m heats but proceeded no further. Leah was off 9.00m in the 15 years girls final where she finished sixth.

Savannah Bucknell was off 6m in the 12 years girls 100m but unable to make final.

Club captain Elizabeth Melrose was unable to race due to an injury the day before the event.

This weekend is the Queensland All schools Championships in Cairns for 13-19 yearrs athletes.

The next meet of professional racing is the Macksville Gift in NSW on November 9.

The Noosa Gift is on November 23, a twilight meet commencing at 2pm.

Other interclub meets are also on the Queensland Athletics website.