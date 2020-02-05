Ipswich club offers huge cash prize for new 7s Defence Cup

RUGBY UNION: Ipswich Rangers are hosting a pre-season 7s rugby tournament at Woodend Park on February 29.

The competition will be known as “the Defence Cup” and will focus on attracting armed and essential services personnel, barbarians and club teams from far and wide to compete for a first prize of $2000 in both the men’s and women’s divisions.

Food and beverage will be on hand and it is hoped the carnival will be played amid a festival atmosphere created by live music. Runners up will receive $500 each. Trophies will also be awarded to the highest-placed defence or essential service team. Entry costs $350 per team, with the majority of funds to go into the prize pool. The event is sanctioned by the Australian Rugby Union and a small portion of registration fees will cover insurance.

There are 16 places in both the men’s and women’s draw and vacancies are filling fast with sides expected to flock from all over the south-east to take part. Private outfits are welcome, so get your mates together and have a crack.

Ipswich Rangers president Rohan McPhail said it would be a fantastic celebration of rugby and an ideal way to prepare for the season and win some cash. Contact McPhail for more info or to nominate a team on 0434 513 300.