Ipswich club bolsters women’s football in the west

Ipswich City Bulls captain Teagan Gordon is a key part of the club’s development goals.

BEFORE the current sporting shutdown, the Ipswich City Bulls were busy boosting their football programs for the future.

Based on a club philosophy where women are treated equal, the Ipswich City Bulls club were making tremendous progress.

Female football coordinator Liz Ridley said when the chance arose for National Women’s Premier Leagues expansion, Ipswich officials “put their hand up never taking a backwards step.’’

Two years ago, the club moved its top women’s side from City 1 to the Brisbane Women’s Premier League where they currently play.

Experienced administrator Ridley said the Bulls focus was on helping junior girls get better, increasing player depth and creating stronger senior footballers with “Ipswich girls playing for Ipswich’’.

The club’s first job was setting up a junior program to build off. That included installing Female Coaching Director Gordon Pye to assist Ridley.

The club also moved to secure new head coach Archford “Archy’’ Kahondo this season to build on previous efforts of Ian Carson.

Archford came from Coomera Colts after a successful first year as head coach where his team finished fourth in the Brisbane Women’s Premier League.

Backing Archford is the Bulls new Reserve Grade coach Ivica Malešević.

It is Malesevic’s first time coaching women’s football after a successful stint at Brisbane Knights with U20 and Reserve Grade BPL.

Ridley said the club’s junior depth had increased in the off-season with training resuming in November last year.

“The club made a large investment for this to happen and it has paid off with U11, U12 Div 1, U13 Div 1, U15 Div 2, U15 Div 1, U18 girls and City 5 women’s teams entered into Football Brisbane competitions,’’ she said.

“With this many female teams, Ipswich City Bulls is the largest female club in the west.’’

Players from the Bulls teams are also coaching the up and coming players.

“With a dedicated team of coach’s and assistants in place, the girls program at Ipswich City will only get better,’’ Ridley said.

Some teams still have a few places available for players when the Football Brisbane competitions resume.

When the season is back on, training is from 5.30pm on Thursday nights at the club’s Sutton Park base at Brassall.