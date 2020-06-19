Ipswich club adjusts quickly to new football demands

Ipswich City Bulls junior footballers are back training in zones at Sutton Park, keen to restart the Football Brisbane season. Picture: Gary Reid

HAVING 49 teams to get back on the training paddock is a challenge for any sporting club.

However, Ipswich City Bulls officials have come up with some astute scheduling to ensure the club's junior and senior players can resume working together.

The two Sutton Park fields at Brassall have been line marked into six separate zones with entrance and exit points to allow footballers to train safely under COVID-19 restrictions.

Ipswich City Bulls club president Todd Zeidler was especially delighted to see youngsters out and about enjoying training again.

"It's great that is has come back and thanks to the parents for being understanding through this time,'' he said.

"It's been helpful as well.

"We've been able to work in our management plan for the under 6s and under 7s to have one parent.''

While parents have to drop off their older age kids, a safe option has been devised for carers of children involved in their first year of football to have a carer present. One adult can be on hand provided they sign in for the session.

All the club's junior and senior male and female teams have returned to training over the past week.

Although some previous training times had been adjusted, Zeidler was confident the club was restoring some normality waiting for an official start date for the resumption of Football Brisbane fixtures.

"We've shuffled everything around so that everyone can start,'' Zeidler said.

"Some people are training on different days to when they would normally train to accommodate everyone, so everyone can get at least one session.''

Apart from hand sanitiser stations, the club president has worked with sponsor Altus Traffic to set up an electronic board with times and rules to assist with safe training.

Zeidler said it had been frustrating due to the coronavirus shutdown but praised club supporters. "Everyone was fairly understandable, which was good,'' he said. "We didn't have too many issues at all actually.''

Ipswich City women's and female co-ordinator Liz Ridley was also thrilled to see girls and women's teams back training from Monday to Sunday.

Ridley said a proposed July 25 restart date gave the players something to work towards.

She welcomed more players to join the Bulls women's and girls program.

Females aged from 11 to senior women wanting to play football can contact Ridley on 0451 941970.