Ipswich clocks up the km's for health's sake

FUN IN THE SUN: Off and racing in the 2017 Park2Park.

TWO thousand fit and healthy Ipswich residents piled into Limestone Park for the city's annual Park2Park fun run over the weekend.

From the serious competitors in the half-marathon, down to the mums, dads and kids who dabbled in the 5km fun run or walk, everyone had a chance to help raise funds for local medical services.

Ipswich Hospital Foundation chairman Neil Harding thanked all involved for helping make the event a success.

Half marathon winners Clare Geraghty and Johnathon Peters.

"The Ipswich Hospital Foundation Park2Park is proud to support West Moreton Hospital and Health Service in providing quality care. Together we are becoming the healthiest community in Australia.”

Johnathon Peters took out the men's half marathon with a time of one hour, 14 minutes and 13 seconds, with Clare Geraghty winning the women's event in a time of one hour, 28 minutes and 26 seconds.

Event organiser Ashton Greaves celebrated 10 years of Park2Park on Sunday and was inducted into the 10-year club along with eight other members.

In another great achievement from the weekend, Montanna McAvoy shaved seven seconds from the 5km course record time.

Clay Dawson placed in both the 10km and 5km events and decided to donate his prize money to the Ipswich Hospital Foundation.

The Ipswich Hospital Foundation Park2Park will return to Limestone Park in 2018 on Sunday, July 29.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

City of Ipswich Half Marathon Male

Johnathon Peters 1:14:13

Wayne Spies 1:17:22

Peter Bracken 1:18:46

City of Ipswich Half Marathon Female

Clare Geraghty 1:28:26

Louise Saggers 1:41:12

Anna Green 1:43: 15

Ipswich Hospital Foundation 10km Male

Jack Anstey 33.48

Clay Dawson 34:25

Tim Toner 36:40

Ipswich Hospital Foundation 10km Female

Kym Coogan 41:52

Solveig Litchfield 42:30

Sheridan Fuller 44:43

Ipswich Hospital Foundation 5km Male

Mark Kenny 16:43

Grant Williams 16:46

Clay Dawson 16:57

Ipswich Hospital Foundation 5km Female

Montanna McAvoy 17:49

Amelia Partridge 19:58

Kate Riethmuller 20:05