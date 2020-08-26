Ipswich City women bracing for heavyweight battle at home

Ipswich City Bulls goalkeeper Teagan Gordon is yet to concede a goal in the Brisbane Women’s Premier League competition.

YET to concede a goal and threatening in third spot, the Ipswich City Bulls women have added motivation to win this weekend.

An away Brisbane Premier League victory over Robina on Saturday night would set up a mouth-watering battle with competition leaders Peninsula Power at Brassall a week later.

Bulls head coach Archford "Archy'' Kahondo is encouraged by his team's first three games, scoring 10 goals and keeping their opponents scoreless.

But with the top six progressing to a separate series after the 11 teams play each other once, Kahondo is eager to build on the Bulls recent success.

"I'm quite optimistic for the season,'' he said.

Fresh from a bye, the Bulls have a catch-up game against Grange to strengthen their spot on the table behind Peninsula and Coomera (on goal difference).

Kahondo said City's 2-0 recent win over his former club Coomera gave his players a timely boost after understandable motivation issues returning from the COVID shutdown.

"It's really given the girls the motivation to play harder again so we are in a good position,'' he said. "We are looking very well.''

The looming duel with Peninsula provides added incentive this weekend.

"There's some good rivalry there (against Power) but also they are the only team that's unbeaten in the league,'' he said.

"That's pretty much going to determine where everyone is going to sit.''

Ipswich City Bulls goal scorer Shani Wilton

Former National Premier Leagues midfielder Laura Sevil has topped the team's goal scoring tally with three.

Dependable Bulls players Emma Barnes, Shani Wilton and Tash Ridley have also been dangerous in front of goal.

"We're quite a strong squad. Everyone is putting them in,'' he said of his team's attacking potential.

Captain Teagan Gordon has done a fine job anchoring the defence and retaining a clean sheet in the first three matches after the COVID-19 shutdown.

Kahondo was encouraged to have kept most of his players after the revamped Premier League competition resumed.

Nikki Cox is among the Bulls regulars to return.

"I've got 17 players and any one of the 17 players can definitely start on their day,'' he said, having worked through the COVID challenges.

"We definitely tried to keep everyone together but some girls lost their jobs and family stuff.

"Once we got back and started playing, they all found the love of the game again.''

Saturday night's away game against Robina is at 6pm.

The clash with Coomera is at Sutton Park on September 6.