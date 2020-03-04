IPSWICH CITY COUNCIL ELECTIONS: Pre-polling and postal votes

How to get your vote in before election day.

VOTING day is creeping closer, but not everyone can make it to the polls on March 28.

If you're going to be out of town or just simply can't find the time, pre-polling and postal options are at the ready to get your vote in before election day.

Postal voting:

Applications for postal voting close at 7pm on March 16. You can apply online here.

Ballet papers will begin being sent to homes from tomorrow and Electoral Commission Queensland (ECQ) must receive your completed ballot paper by no later than 5pm April 7.

Early voting:

Early voting will commence on Monday March 16, and close on Friday March 27.

The locations of polling booths will be added here once they are announced.

Election day:

The official election day is Saturday March 28, with polling booths opening at 8am and closing at 6pm across the region.

Voting enrolments have now closed.

Unsure if you're enrolled to vote? Check your enrolment here or update your details here.