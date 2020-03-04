Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
How to get your vote in before election day.
How to get your vote in before election day.
News

IPSWICH CITY COUNCIL ELECTIONS: Pre-polling and postal votes

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
4th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VOTING day is creeping closer, but not everyone can make it to the polls on March 28.

If you're going to be out of town or just simply can't find the time, pre-polling and postal options are at the ready to get your vote in before election day.

Postal voting:

Applications for postal voting close at 7pm on March 16. You can apply online here.

Ballet papers will begin being sent to homes from tomorrow and Electoral Commission Queensland (ECQ) must receive your completed ballot paper by no later than 5pm April 7.

Early voting:

Early voting will commence on Monday March 16, and close on Friday March 27.

The locations of polling booths will be added here once they are announced.

Election day:

The official election day is Saturday March 28, with polling booths opening at 8am and closing at 6pm across the region.

Voting enrolments have now closed.

Unsure if you're enrolled to vote? Check your enrolment here or update your details here.

More Stories

Show More
elections ipswich city council ipswichvotes2020 pre-polling

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police continue probe into deadly Glamorgan Vale crash

        premium_icon Police continue probe into deadly Glamorgan Vale crash

        News Investigators to consider whether medical condition played role in fiery crash

        Two injured in morning crashes

        premium_icon Two injured in morning crashes

        News Man, woman taken to hospital in separate incidents this morning

        • 4th Mar 2020 1:47 PM
        Gotcha! Cop poses as client in Ipswich prostitution sting

        premium_icon Gotcha! Cop poses as client in Ipswich prostitution sting

        Crime Two women charged after police pounce on massage parlour

        New $1.2 million Mt Crosby fence to protect drinking water

        premium_icon New $1.2 million Mt Crosby fence to protect drinking water

        News The fast-tracked fence will protect vital land and water