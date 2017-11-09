Menu
Wayne Myers charged with corruption as Ipswich probe widens

Queensland corporate veteran Wayne Myer has been charged with corruption by the Crime and Corruption Commission. Picture: Jono Searle
by Kelmeny Fraser, Liam Walsh

ONE of Queensland's corporate veterans and a former lobbyist, Wayne Myers, has been charged with corruption.

The Crime and Corruption Commission on Wednesday afternoon laid the charge against Myers, 63, as part of a widening probe into Ipswich.

Myers has not returned email and phone queries. He currently has roles including chairing Dealer Trade, an online marketplace for car dealers.

In the 2000s, Myers had a high profile as director of companies including Ergon Energy and Stadiums Queensland, earning up to $65,000, and was close friends to ALP heavyweight Terry Mackenroth but has also more recently met with at least one LNP-aligned figure.

Myers' roles further included a stint as chairman of the Queensland arm of controversial outfit Australian Water Holdings, and being a registered lobbyist.

Wayne Myer is chairman of online car marketplace Dealer Trade. Picture: Jono Searle
He lives in a modern, four-storey home in a well-to-do street in Underwood, on Brisbane's southside. The property was bought in 2009 for $380,000 and went on the market in 2015 seeking more than $1 million, according to RPData.

Myers is scheduled to appear in Holland Park Magistrates Court on November 28.

The CCC's probe in Ipswich has resulted in charges against former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale, a contractor and bureaucrats including former Ipswich chief executive officer Carl Wulff.

Wulff's bail conditions included him not contacting Myers.

The two had been friends, with Myers attending Wulff's 60th birthday party in 2012.

A corruption charge has also been laid against Wulff's partner, Sharon Oxenbridge, and another former Ipswich CEO Jim Lindsay.

