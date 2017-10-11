30°
Ipswich City CEO faces court on corruption charge

SUSPENDED Ipswich City Council chief executive Jim Lindsay has faced court for the first time on a charge of official corruption.

Mr Lindsay appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning also charged with disclosure of a confidential document or documents, and disobedience to statute law.

The court heard the three charges could be split into two groups.

Two of the charges relate to alleged phone calls.

The matters will be heard again in early November.

Mr Lindsay is on bail.

Two weeks ago, the CCC said it had served Mr Lindsay, 53, with a notice to appear in court over the alleged disclosure of a confidential document.

Earlier in September, Mr Lindsay was arrested and charged with official corruption and served a notice to appear in court on one count of disobedience to statute law.

He is among several high-profile Ipswich people arrested in recent months, including former mayor Paul Pisasale, after CCC investigations into activities related to the council.

