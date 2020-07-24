Ipswich City braces to meet ‘first class’ challenge

Ipswich City Bulls Reserve Grade footballer Suray Teshager gets heavily involved in last weekend’s trial against Willowburn at Sutton Park. Picture: Gary Reid

HAVING lost an "ultimate professional'', the Ipswich City Bulls can rally together to rebuild their football season.

The Bulls are scheduled to tackle North Pine away on Sunday afternoon as the Football Brisbane Capital League 1 season starts fresh.

They will be without one of the city's most skilful strikers in Trent Griffiths, who faces months on the sideline after suffering serious knee damage in last weekend's trial.

"Griffo is the ultimate professional,'' head coach Norbert Duga said.

"The way he plays, the way he trains and generally conducts himself is first class so very disappointed in not having around at the moment.''

While Griffiths meets his rehabilitation challenge, Duga said his players need to refocus after some positive work in recent weeks.

"I thought the boys trained really well this week,'' Duga said.

"Minus Griffo we're pretty much at full strength at the moment.''

The Bulls head coach said recent trials against the Ipswich Knights and Willowburn were beneficial.

"Those two tough games have really helped us in terms of getting us closer to match fit but we are probably still somewhat short there,'' he said.

"The players definitely seem more focused and interested since the games have restarted and restrictions on training have been lifted.''

With the first round matches scratched before the COVID-19 shutdown, this weekend's games kick off a new competition.

"Quite a few boys have kept fit during the break which is something we discussed prior to lock down,'' Duga said.

"If everyone followed the examples set by people like Joel Munn and Zygan Condie about how to look after your body then we would be in perfect shape.''

The Bulls haven't played former Premier League side North Pine for a number of years.

"I am really unsure what they will be like to be honest,'' Duga said.

"We just want to win as many football games as possible and then re-evaluate how we're going.''

Sunday's CL1 match at Bob Brock Park is set down for 6pm.

The Ipswich City Bulls women also play away against Grange Thistle at 5pm on Sunday as their Brisbane Premier League season kicks off.