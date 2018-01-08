Ipswich charity needs your help

HELPING HAND: Vinnies volunteers (clockwise from front) Alice Colombani, Deleece Murrin, Diane Jeffrey and Elve Cottrell are calling for more contributions from Ipswich people.

HELPING HAND: Vinnies volunteers (clockwise from front) Alice Colombani, Deleece Murrin, Diane Jeffrey and Elve Cottrell are calling for more contributions from Ipswich people. Rob Williams

RE-PURPOSING or recycling may be a growing social trend, but one Ipswich op shop is at risk of shutting down.

Vinnies Queensland is currently short on Ipswich volunteers and is desperately seeking extra hands to ensure it keeps all four shops in the region operating.

Vinnies has shops in Springfield, Redbank Plains, Ipswich and Sumner Park, where volunteers are welcome to offer just a few hours or days per week where possible.

St Vincent de Paul Queensland's Western Diocese executive officer Roberta Jays encouraged Ipswich residents to get involved to help the society continue its good work in the community through volunteering.

"Unfortunately we are facing the prospect of having to close a shop in the Ipswich area if we can't get some more volunteers, which is the last thing we want as the shops help us raise vital funds to help people in need in the region,” she said.

"We need people to help us so we can continue to help those who are doing it tough.

APPEAL: Volunteers are needed so Vinnies can continue helping Ipswich battlers.

"We offer a fun and friendly team environment where you can be yourself while helping your local community.

"If you're considering a new year's resolution to give back, please consider volunteering at Vinnies.”

Volunteers can help in a variety of ways within the shops with no experience required and job training and support provided.

Roles include assisting customers, sorting of donations, pricing and merchandising of store items.

Ms Jays said Vinnies was flexible in terms of days and times volunteers could work and was a good way to support the community.

Helpers are needed in Ipswich so Vinnies can continue helping others. Joondalup Photo Design

"Working in a store is a great way for volunteers to give back to their local community, while also learning new skills and meeting new people,” she said.

"In 2017 Vinnies Queensland assisted 306,831 Queenslanders and provided $191 million in services and support to people in need.

"Vinnies Western Diocese, which encompasses the Ipswich region, provided support to 39,154 people in 2017,” she said.

A police check is required for all volunteers who work at Vinnies.

People interested in volunteering in Ipswich specifically can call 0437 967 589 for more information.