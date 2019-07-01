Ipswich champion supports bid for 2032 Olympic Games

SUPPORTER: Deborah Acason, who has competed in two Olympic Games and five Commonwealth Games, would like to see the Olympics here.

IPSWICH Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Deborah Acason would like to see her home region host the 2032 Olympic Games, saying it would be "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

The champion weightlifter said if southeast Queensland was successful in its bid to lure the Olympics to our own backyard, the Games would have a long-lasting effect on the region.

"We have so much talent right here in Ipswich, so I think that warrants us to hosting a number of different events for the Olympics,” she said.

"The infrastructure that would be built will be a great asset to the existing sporting clubs.

"Ipswich is a growing city. We have got quite a lot of sporting clubs that are not only continuing, but also starting up, and this will give school kids the best facilities to train and then compete in whatever sporting events they choose.

"This would be an absolute boost for the clubs and the kids.”

Historic rule changes to the bid process passed by the International Olympic Committee Session means for the first time southeast Queensland has the chance to bid and host the Games.

The bid to have the 2032 Olympic Games held here in Queensland already has the support of the SEQ Council of Mayors.

News Corp Australia, The Queensland Times and our sister southeast Queensland mastheads - The Courier Mail, The Gold Coast Bulletin, Sunshine Coast Daily and Toowoomba Chronicle - are also supporting the bid.

Mrs Acason has represented Australia at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, and the 2008 games in Beijing. She also won three silver medals at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester and a gold medal at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne.

Mrs Acason said winning gold on Aussie soil was a fantastic moment in her sporting career.

"It was amazing to be in front of a home crowd,” she said.

"If we were successful in having the Games here, it would give other athletes that same opportunity, to compete in front of their home crowd.”

Mrs Acason also believes the Games will inspire the sporting champions of the future.

"When you are a kid, being an Olympian seems like such a distant thing to them,” she said.

"I believe one of the big things about an Olympic Games is not about how much money the city can spend, but it's the investment you make into the future of the kids.

"If they are able to go to an event and see the athletes, they will know if they can work hard enough it could be something they could do in the future too.

"It will seem a lot more real to the kids. If they are seeing it firsthand, they will want to work hard and achieve it for themselves.

"It will be great for them to meet the international athletes and see those who perform at the highest level.”