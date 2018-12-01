Ipswich Central kids show their generosity

GENEROUS: Olivia Colville, Hayden Colville and Chloe Mourilyan from Ipswich Central State School. The school collected items to donated to Raceview Congregational Church.

HUNDREDS of food items and presents which were collected by students at Ipswich Central State School will be donated to the less fortunate in time for Christmas.

From treats like fruit mince pies to necessary items such as toothbrushes and shampoo, the school was pleased to fill numerous shopping bags during their two week appeal.

The hamper will be given to the Raceview Congregational Church and then they will distribute the bags between families who might otherwise miss out on food and presents during the holidays.

The idea came from teacher Kandy Gratfield. They hope to make this an annual donation.

"Hundreds and hundreds of donations have been given and they will go to people who might not have what we have to enjoy at home," she said.

"Sometimes we can forget the true meaning of Christmas, which is all about giving.

"It's so heartwarming to see how many people have been willing to help.

"We do hope to make this an annual thing."

School chaplain Andrea Erichsen said she was proud and thankful for the incredible response.

"Thank you to everyone who donated. You should all be very proud of yourself," she said to the kids during their morning assembly.

"I am very proud of all our local community."