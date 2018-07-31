Ipswich celebration to recognise best and brightest

THE clock is ticking towards Friday night when a celebration will take place to recognise the efforts of tomorrow's workforce.

With Ipswich continuing to be the fastest growing city in the nation, every day we need more and more tradies to keep with the demand.

Apprenticeships Queensland will recognise the brightest and best on Friday night at their annual awards night which is being held at the North Ipswich Reserve.

This Friday the Queensland Times will have a special six-page feature to highlight the nominees and the mentors who are an invaluable asset to the construction and building industry.

One of the nominees spent many years as a plasterer before changing trades, and it is something that he is grateful for every day.

At the ripe old age of 28, Blair Gibb has been working with his hands for the last 13 years.

After leaving school at just 15, Blair knew he had to do something and for the next seven years worked as a plasterer. After a stint in the mines he then went back to being a plasterer for another three years, but it was always his dream to become a carpenter.

Now, thanks to an apprenticeship and a willing mentor, Blair has switched careers and is now 18 months into his carpentry apprenticeship.

"It was a case of 'now or never' for me to make the change to being a carpenter," Blair said.

"This is what I've always wanted to do, as my dad taught me to be a plasterer. I was never in love with it, I couldn't be a builder, and knowing what I know now, maybe I should have stayed at school a bit longer.

"My dad said I needed to do something so I became a plasterer. Now, I love the variety of doing different things all the time, and taking a step back after a few months to look at what you've created with your hard work."

Find out more in this Friday's Queensland Times about Blair, and the nominees for this year's awards.