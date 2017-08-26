Ipswich celebrating stunning football victory

IPSWICH football is back on the map with Western Pride to host a state league grand final next weekend.

Western Pride secured the historic game at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex after upsetting National Premier Leagues heavyweights Western Pride 3-0 at the Gold Coast tonight.

Pride faced the tough assignment having finished the NPL season third behind tonight's opponents.

However, the team's superb momentum continued with a stunning effort at Palm Beach.

Western Pride will play Moreton Bay United in next Saturday's grand final in Ipswich after the fourth-placed side upset competition leaders Brisbane Strikers 3-1 at Perry Park earlier tonight.

Western Pride's goals were scored tonight by speedster Dylan Wenzel-Halls, the ever-reliable Adam Endean and captain Jesse Rigby.

Wenzel-Halls has scored for Pride in each of his past 10 games, helping the Ipswich-based club complete an unbeaten run since June.

Endean sealed victory after halftime with Rigby adding the proverbial icing to the cake with a superb late strike to shock the Gold Coast team that won an FFA Cup match through the week.

Under the guidance of head coach Graham Harvey, the skilful Pride footballers have upstaged every opponent in the NPL state competition.

They'll return to their home base for the grand final having given Ipswich plenty to celebrate.

Western Pride has only been in the NPL state competition for five years but showed tonight that Ipswich still has fine football quality.