Ipswich CBD business to close at the end of the month

AN IPSWICH cafe will close its doors on August 31 adding to the long list of vacancies at the top of town.

Urban Pantry announced via its Facebook page that it will be shutting up shop at the 181 Brisbane St address.

Urban Pantry in Brisbane Street Ipswich is shutting up shop at the end of August. Cordell Richardson

"We have made the very difficult decision to leave Ipswich and relocate as well as expand into different territory,” the post said.

Urban Pantry will be moving its cafe to Middle Road, Greenbank.

Facebook commenters left well wishes for the business while others acknowledged the tough times in the Ipswich CBD.

"It's the trend in town for a reason and totally sad, but of course we'd rather see your business survive in another capacity than not carry on because you can't do it in Ipswich. Wishing you all the best,” Loretta Matthews said.