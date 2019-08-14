Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Ipswich CBD business to close at the end of the month

Cordell Richardson
by
14th Aug 2019 3:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN IPSWICH cafe will close its doors on August 31 adding to the long list of vacancies at the top of town.

Urban Pantry announced via its Facebook page that it will be shutting up shop at the 181 Brisbane St address.

Urban Pantry in Brisbane Street Ipswich is shutting up shop at the end of August.
Urban Pantry in Brisbane Street Ipswich is shutting up shop at the end of August. Cordell Richardson

"We have made the very difficult decision to leave Ipswich and relocate as well as expand into different territory,” the post said.

Urban Pantry will be moving its cafe to Middle Road, Greenbank.

Facebook commenters left well wishes for the business while others acknowledged the tough times in the Ipswich CBD.

"It's the trend in town for a reason and totally sad, but of course we'd rather see your business survive in another capacity than not carry on because you can't do it in Ipswich. Wishing you all the best,” Loretta Matthews said.

business closure ipswich business ipswich cbd top of town ipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    WATCH: Ute speeds past with bonnet up in 'crazy' footage

    premium_icon WATCH: Ute speeds past with bonnet up in 'crazy' footage

    News WARNING: COARSE LANGUAGE A UTE has been caught on video speeding towards Toowoomba with its bonnet up, completely obscuring the driver's visibility.

    Bring on the finals: Spirited Ipswich upsets mighty Goodna

    premium_icon Bring on the finals: Spirited Ipswich upsets mighty Goodna

    Netball Flyers end Sapphires' three-year unbeaten run

    Residents set to be slugged more at the pool gates

    premium_icon Residents set to be slugged more at the pool gates

    Council News The cost of taking a dip is set to rise by as much as $1.50.

    Community centre open under different guise

    premium_icon Community centre open under different guise

    Council News Riverview Community Centre is reopening next week.