Ipswich carnival helps swimmers focus, qualify for Qld titles

A 200m freestyler works hard during a previous Woogaroo Swimming Carnival at the Bundamba Swim Centre. Picture: Rob Williams

AN impressive number of Ipswich and regional clubs will have swimmers itching to get in the water at Saturday's Woogaroo-hosted long course preparation carnival at Bundamba.

In what is the first major Brisbane Swimming meeting of the new season in Ipswich, Woogaroo will have nearly 100 competitors testing their early form and trying to qualify for next month's state titles.

Although overall competition numbers are down due to COVID, Woogaroo official Lisa Joffe said those competing were eagerly awaiting the opportunity after the restrictions of recent months.

Joining Woogaroo swimmers on Saturday are representatives from clubs including Ipswich Vikings, Western Aquatics, Karalee, Lakes (Carole Park), CYMS-St Edmunds, Waterworx, Boonah Barracudas and the Rosewood Rays.

Swimmers from Brisbane and Darling Downs clubs have also entered the meet at Bundamba Swim Centre.

"It's great for Ipswich,'' Joffe said.

"We're just grateful that we've been able to develop those COVID plans and get the kids back in the water.''

Major carnivals organised by Woogaroo in recent seasons have been hugely successful.

Saturday's program, covering all strokes for swimmers from eight years to seniors, is set to start at 9am.

Apart from 50, 100 and 200m events, other events include the 800m freestyle and 400 individual medley.

Joffe said a number of swimmers are using the Ipswich meet to secure qualifying times for the annual Queensland Championships from December 12-18 at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre.

Records will be monitored at the Ipswich meeting, along with state qualifying times.