Ipswich captain’s trip to hospital in day of footy drama

Ipswich Eagles Aussie rules captain Tyler Hall was sent to hospital after an aerial collision in his latest game. Picture: Rob Williams

Ipswich Eagles Aussie rules captain Tyler Hall was sent to hospital after an aerial collision in his latest game. Picture: Rob Williams

ONE captain out resting a head injury and another sent to hospital.

It was high drama before Ipswich Eagles teams received some valuable lessons in their latest Aussie rules matches.

The Eagles senior side lost experienced skipper Tyler Hall in the first minute of the game after he was knocked unconscious in an aerial collision with a Pine Rivers opponent.

Hall was taken to hospital to monitor his condition before he was released at 10.30pm.

The centre half back's early exit severely damaged Ipswich's prospects as the home side took charge at Pine Rivers.

"He's a vital linchpin in that backline,'' Eagles head coach Kym Mansell said, reflecting on a tough day for the club. "He keeps it really well structured.''

From that setback, the Eagles struggled to get into the contest, going down 102-20 to Pine Rivers.

Mansell said Pine Rivers set the standard having secured Division 1 players for this year's QFA Division 2 North competition.

"They have recruited really heavily and they are really big and strong and well structured, which comes from experience of playing up in the higher levels,'' Mansell said.

"They (Pine Rivers) wanted the ball more than us. All their players were in the right spots.''

Dependable Ipswich Eagles footballer Hayden Carthew-Zimmer. Picture: Rob Williams

However, amid the blustery conditions and against a quality opposition, ever-dependable Eagles player Hayden Carthew-Zimmer continued to impress.

"He's been deadset our best player all year,'' Mansell said, praising his smallest but most durable contributor.

"He's basically carried that team all year.''

Off-season recruit Jacob Huisman was also a standout in Saturday's encounter.

However, Mansell knows it requires a massive team effort to beat a side like Pine Rivers.

"You have to play 120 minutes and you can't rely on two or three players. It's needs to be 22,'' the coach said.

"For a team that has reasonably dominated the last two seasons, it was a real learning curve for these guys that it's not going to happen without doing the hard work.''

In the later women's match, defending premiers Ipswich lost their first game of the new QFAW Division 2 North season.

Pine Rivers won 24-12.

The Eagles were without captain Rebecca McCarthy who decided to sit out the game after receiving 15 stitches from a head knock the previous week.

Ipswich were also without one of their most consistent midfield performers Leah Sibbick.

The Eagles women can bolster their hopes of securing a top two spot by beating last year's grand final runners-up Hinterland in next Saturday's round 7 game at Limestone Park.

The Eagles men also return to their home base to tackle Wynnum in their round 8 QFA Division 2 North matches.

STATE OF PLAY

QFA Division 2 North: Pine Rivers 14.18-102 def Ipswich Eagles 2.8-20. Reserves: Pine Rivers 6.5-41 def Ipswich Eagles 1.4-10.

QFAW Division 2 North: Pine Rivers 3.6-24 def Ipswich Eagles 2.0-12.