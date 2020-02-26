Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Ipswich City Council administration building.
The Ipswich City Council administration building.
News

Ipswich candidates splash cash on election campaigns

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
26th Feb 2020 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

There are just over four weeks until Ipswich residents hit the polls to vote in a new council and keen candidates have already spent more than $145,000 on their campaigns, according to the Electoral Commission Queensland’s electronic disclosure system as of yesterday afternoon.

The biggest spender is mayoral candidate David Martin who has spent a total of $33,763, including more than $7,850 on a billboard in Bundamba.

Mr Martin has disclosed $27,000 in donations, which have been broken up into three $9000 increments, with each donor listed as David and Jacqui Martin.

Division three candidate Marnie Doyle has also splashed some cash on her campaign, with her expenditure reaching more than $20,000.

She, too, has invested in a billboard in Bundamba, which cost $5000.

No donations for Ms Doyle have been listed on the electronic disclosure system.

Also, in division three is Toni Gibbs who has spent $16,230.01. Her biggest expense was $5562.40 which was used for her ”online campaign and design”.

Mayoral candidate Teresa Harding’s expenditure is close to $14,000 so far.

Printing campaign T-shirts has been her biggest expense at $2366.00.

Mrs Harding has received $25,500 in donations.

Her largest donation has come from Children First Learning Centre which has donated $8000 to her campaign.

The amount of donations has been almost as high as the amount spent on campaigns, with candidates receiving a combined $144,072.

The mayoral candidates have received more than half of that.

Division four candidate Kate Kunzelmann has received $20,950 in donations. Most of which has come from John Fraser.

Ursula Monsiegneur has received close to $14,000 in donations, but has only spent half of that on her campaign.

candidate donations candidate expenditure council elections 2020 ecq ipswich city council ipswichvotes2020 march 2020 local government elections
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The story behind this small town’s historical church

        premium_icon The story behind this small town’s historical church

        News Located on Mangerton St in Toogoolawah is a century-old church designed by one of Australia’s leading architects

        • 26th Feb 2020 5:30 AM
        Governance guide should serve as council’s ‘bible’

        premium_icon Governance guide should serve as council’s ‘bible’

        Council News “I think it could well become a benchmark for other councils.”

        • 26th Feb 2020 5:30 AM
        Vet issues disease warning to protect four-legged friends

        premium_icon Vet issues disease warning to protect four-legged friends

        News How you can protect your best friend from this life-threatening respiratory disease...

        • 26th Feb 2020 5:30 AM
        Why council’s night roadworks are causing concerns for residents

        premium_icon Why council’s night roadworks are causing concerns for...

        News Residents fear night roadworks are impacting on their health and wellbeing.