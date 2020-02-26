Ipswich candidates splash cash on election campaigns

There are just over four weeks until Ipswich residents hit the polls to vote in a new council and keen candidates have already spent more than $145,000 on their campaigns, according to the Electoral Commission Queensland’s electronic disclosure system as of yesterday afternoon.

The biggest spender is mayoral candidate David Martin who has spent a total of $33,763, including more than $7,850 on a billboard in Bundamba.

Mr Martin has disclosed $27,000 in donations, which have been broken up into three $9000 increments, with each donor listed as David and Jacqui Martin.

Division three candidate Marnie Doyle has also splashed some cash on her campaign, with her expenditure reaching more than $20,000.

She, too, has invested in a billboard in Bundamba, which cost $5000.

No donations for Ms Doyle have been listed on the electronic disclosure system.

Also, in division three is Toni Gibbs who has spent $16,230.01. Her biggest expense was $5562.40 which was used for her ”online campaign and design”.

Mayoral candidate Teresa Harding’s expenditure is close to $14,000 so far.

Printing campaign T-shirts has been her biggest expense at $2366.00.

Mrs Harding has received $25,500 in donations.

Her largest donation has come from Children First Learning Centre which has donated $8000 to her campaign.

The amount of donations has been almost as high as the amount spent on campaigns, with candidates receiving a combined $144,072.

The mayoral candidates have received more than half of that.

Division four candidate Kate Kunzelmann has received $20,950 in donations. Most of which has come from John Fraser.

Ursula Monsiegneur has received close to $14,000 in donations, but has only spent half of that on her campaign.