Ipswich candidates hit it off on campaign trail

IPSWICH Labor incumbent Jennifer Howard said camaraderie among her election counterparts was up with the best she had seen this year.

Ms Howard, who was reluctant to call the result of the election as the count got under way this evening, said she had seen steady numbers through the booths on Saturday, with many Ipswich residents voting prior to election day.

She said a common theme among voters that she spoke to was confidence in the Palaszczuk Government’s handling of COVID-19.

“One guy gold me the Premier has shone in the past eight months and compared her to Jacinda Ardern,” Ms Howard said.

The campaign trail hasn’t been all smooth sailing, with Ms Howard pointing out there had been a strong protest campaign against her in relation to Ipswich’s dumps and the proposed waste to energy plant at Swanbank.

“People have asked me about my view on things, and a lot of people want to know what my vision for Ipswich is,” she said.

“I would describe what people are feeling as a low level anxiety.

“People have had a tough year and they have gone to the polls twice.

“More so than other years, I have noticed they are cautious about accepting how to vote cards.”

Ms Howard will return to the campaign office this evening before heading toe Swifts Sports Club to follow the count.

She said she did not want to speculate on the result at this stage.

“I don’t really know what voters are thinking,” she said.

“What I do know is that it has been a great election in terms of the camaraderie between candidates.

“There was a lot of civility shown.”