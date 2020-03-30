Ipswich cancer fundraiser postponed due to health crisis

Grace, Ashleigh, Vanessa, Megan and Belinda of BOQ at the Ipswich Relay for Life event in 2019.

THE Cancer Council has made the heartbreaking decision to postpone one of their biggest fundraisers to protect the community from coronavirus.

The decision to postpone Ipswich Relay for Life, which was previously set to take place on May 23-24, was made to coincide with guidelines issued from the Australian Government regarding the recent health circumstances.

The event has been scheduled for October 24-25 at Bill Paterson Oval, Limestone Park.

Cancer Council Queensland chief executive officer Chris McMillan said while the event has been postponed, it will still be an unmissable experience.

“Relay For Life is organised by passionate, local volunteers, and each relay is a special experience that will stay with you forever,” Ms McMillan said.

“Every step taken, and every dollar raised at the relay funds our work, and in turn, provides vital support and care for all Queenslanders every minute, every hour, every day.

“Around 10,640 people are diagnosed with cancer each year in the greater Brisbane region and Relay For Life enables us to support those people.

“Cancer doesn’t stop, so neither do we.”

Registrations for the event are now open. Early bird prices for the Ipswich Relay For Life is $30 for adults and $15 for youths until October 16.

Registration during the week of relay, or on the day, is $40 for adults and $20 for youths.

To find out more about Relay For Life, visit www.relayforlife.org.au or phone 1300 65 65 85.