Time to regroup: Ipswich deserves to be a part of an expanded A-League in the future after being overlooked this year.
Cordell Richardson
Opinion

OPINION: Ipswich can kick goals in A-League

David Lems
by
18th Oct 2018 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:07 AM

IT'S hard to comprehend why Ipswich has been rejected as a franchise in an expanded A-League competition.

Given a major goal of Football Federation Australia's growth plan is to create a true national competition, it seems strange they keep favouring the Sydney and Melbourne bidders.

While those syndicates no doubt have strong cases like Ipswich, it's a massive disappointment having Queensland overlooked again.

The Ipswich bid is a powerful one, created on a foundation of historic importance and innovative football experience in one of Australia's fastest developing regions. Yet, the FFA has cut Ipswich from its latest round of A-League prospects.

While Ipswich football officials were still optimistic about the future despite yesterday's setback, they have reason to feel hard done by. But knowing many of those dedicated people, I appreciate that's not their style.

They will seek further information, move ahead and adjust for future success.

It's the trademark Ipswich sporting approach to meet any setback and power on.

The tremendous work that has already been done is a credit to the Ipswich A-League bidding team.

If not now, Ipswich deserves an A-League spot sooner rather than later.

Ipswich Queensland Times

