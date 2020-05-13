Menu
Oikos owner Brett Griggs will be opening on May 18.
Ipswich cafe returns with new specialty offerings

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
13th May 2020 6:00 AM
LOCAL cafe Oikos is about to re-open its doors with an exciting new feature next week after a brief spell of COVID-19 hibernatio n.

Oikos owner operator Brett Briggs said its specialty coffee will be back on the menu but the cafe will also now offer other, local boutique goods.

“We’ve launched a new side of our business. It’s called the Not So General Store,” Mr Briggs said.

“The idea behind Oikos is the circle of influence; knowing who is inside your circle and trying to connect with them and grow your circle organically.”

He said the new idea focused on embracing items such as honey from local bee keepers, bacon and pork from southeast Queensland and also beans.

“They’re really specialty items that I just don’t think you’d find anywhere else. Even some arts and crafts stuff from locals,” Mr Briggs said.

“People who know our brand and our shop will know we’ve always really pushed to support locals.”

Like most hospitality businesses, the cafe faced challenges when coronavirus restrictions were introduced.

The easing of certain restrictions this weekend will allow cafes and restaurants to resume a dine-in service for up to 10 people at a time.

“All of our tables are set up for tables of two,” Mr Briggs said.

“But there are parks around the place, you can grab our food and coffee and go for a picnic.”

Oikos on Limestone St will re-open on Monday, May 18.

