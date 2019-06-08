Ipswich cafe best stop for eggs benny

EGGSPERT: Cafe 63 manager Steven Chang with a plate of the restaurant's delicious eggs benedict.

EGGSPERT: Cafe 63 manager Steven Chang with a plate of the restaurant's delicious eggs benedict. Rob Williams

EGGS benedict, it's a firm Australian favourite, especially as a weekend treat for breakfast or brunch.

First made popular in New York City in the 1800s, it typically consists of an English muffin, topped with a poached egg, bacon or ham, and hollandaise sauce.

Today, however, there are many variations with some preferring toast to muffins, substituting salmon or smoked salmon for the ham, or using a bechamel sauce.

And now Ipswich foodies have had their say on the best eggs benedict in town, with a Yamanto restaurant coming out tops in our Facebook poll.

Cafe 63 at Winston Glades was the popular choice in the QT's search for the most delicious dish.

On QT Facebook, Cafe 63 regular Darren wrote: "It's worth getting there early on a Sunday for an eggs benedict. Great value for money and eggs done to perfection."

And Jessica was also a fan, adding "My fav place to go for brekky by far".

Manager Steven Chang thanked readers for supporting the family business in the competition.

"It's amazing. I'm flattered and humbled. I wasn't expecting anything like this," he said.

"Eggs benedict is our most popular breakfast dish, but locals like to mix up their orders, adding grilled ham, hash browns and even mashed avo rather than the traditional English muffin variety," Mr Chang said.