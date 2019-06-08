Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EGGSPERT: Cafe 63 manager Steven Chang with a plate of the restaurant's delicious eggs benedict.
EGGSPERT: Cafe 63 manager Steven Chang with a plate of the restaurant's delicious eggs benedict. Rob Williams
Food & Entertainment

Ipswich cafe best stop for eggs benny

Greg Osborn
by
8th Jun 2019 12:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EGGS benedict, it's a firm Australian favourite, especially as a weekend treat for breakfast or brunch.

First made popular in New York City in the 1800s, it typically consists of an English muffin, topped with a poached egg, bacon or ham, and hollandaise sauce.

Today, however, there are many variations with some preferring toast to muffins, substituting salmon or smoked salmon for the ham, or using a bechamel sauce.

And now Ipswich foodies have had their say on the best eggs benedict in town, with a Yamanto restaurant coming out tops in our Facebook poll.

Cafe 63 at Winston Glades was the popular choice in the QT's search for the most delicious dish.

On QT Facebook, Cafe 63 regular Darren wrote: "It's worth getting there early on a Sunday for an eggs benedict. Great value for money and eggs done to perfection."

And Jessica was also a fan, adding "My fav place to go for brekky by far".

Manager Steven Chang thanked readers for supporting the family business in the competition.

"It's amazing. I'm flattered and humbled. I wasn't expecting anything like this," he said.

"Eggs benedict is our most popular breakfast dish, but locals like to mix up their orders, adding grilled ham, hash browns and even mashed avo rather than the traditional English muffin variety," Mr Chang said.

breakfast cafe 63 eggs benedict ipswich business ipswich restaurants
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Hackerspace becoming a hub for tech, ideas and new ventures

    premium_icon Hackerspace becoming a hub for tech, ideas and new ventures

    Technology It is free for people to use the facilities, including 3D printers

    • 8th Jun 2019 12:39 AM
    Savvy police expose driver's 'incredibly stupid' claim

    premium_icon Savvy police expose driver's 'incredibly stupid' claim

    Crime "It is incredibly dishonest. The maximum sentence is three years”

    • 8th Jun 2019 12:37 AM
    Beautician returns to her hometown to open boutique salon

    premium_icon Beautician returns to her hometown to open boutique salon

    News The salon will specialise in eyebrows, lashes, skincare and massages

    • 8th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
    Swich On and help out Ipswich Hospital

    premium_icon Swich On and help out Ipswich Hospital

    News Prominent Ipswich not-for-provid to hold charity event ahead of Cup.

    • 7th Jun 2019 11:59 PM