IPSWICH BY-ELECTION: Field for Div 7 race growing

SIX people have declared their intention to nominate for the upcoming Ipswich City Council by-election.

The would-be councillors come from a range of backgrounds and walks of life but have one thing in common: all six say they want the chance to represent the residents of Division 7 and do all they can to help people.

The Electoral Commission Queensland is yet to announce a date for the 12,000 Division 7 voters to head back to the polls, following the election of sitting councillor Andrew Antoniolli to the office of mayor. A councillor's job comes with $117,000 a year pay packet but also a lot of responsibility.

Divison 7 covers the CBD and inner city suburbs including Eastern Heights, Raceview, Silkstone, Coalfalls, Sadliers Crossing, West Ipswich, Woodend and Raceview.

The by-election to replace Cr Antoniolli must be held within 12 weeks of the position being declared vacant, although the ECQ has previously said the election would likely be held early to mid November.

WHO WILL RUN

>>Boiler maker and father Wayne Firns

>>Silkstone mum, events manager Rochelle Caloon

>>Concreter and business owner Troy Alvin

>>Businessman and financial expert Mike McInnes

>>Outspoken business owner, former candidate Jim McKee

>>Sexologist and former mayoral candidate Patricia Petersen