TOP OF THE CLASS: Karalee local Kristy McDermott with her award at the regional Queensland Training Awards.
Ipswich business's success is dreamtime for Kristy

by Greg Osborn
29th Jul 2019 2:47 PM
FROM tough times at high school to TAFE's vocational student of the year.

That's the story of Kristy McDermott and she couldn't be happier.

The Karalee small business owner who left school at 16 is now the winner of that metropolitan title, which was presented to her at TAFE's regional Queensland Training Awards earlier this month.

But it didn't come easy for Ms McDermott, 35.

She had to juggle raising three children, -including twins - shift work as a carer and helping her partner in his business, all the time studying for her dual diploma in Diploma of Landscape Design / Diploma of Horticulture at TAFE Queensland's Bundamba campus.

"There were a lot of really early mornings and many late nights to get things done,” she said.

Ms McDermott is now not only in with a chance to win a state award on September 14, but she and partner Dan are seeing the benefits to their businesses.

The pair manages Mowing and Property Maintenance and Dreamtime Landscape and Horticultural Services, which specialises in Australian native bush tucker gardens.

"Dan has always had business management skills and now I'm able to bring what I've learnt to the table and it's been good news for both businesses,” she said.

"I am also really happy with the direction Dreamtime Landscape and Horticultural Services is moving.

"I am able to focus on bush tucker gardens which as a proud indigenous woman is wonderful for me and where I've come from.

"We recently finished one of these gardens at Amberley State School and now I am looking to do more.”

Win or lose at the TAFE state awards in September, this is not the end of the road for Ms McDermott's education.

"I want to further my knowledge of bush tucker and hopefully someday be able to teach people about it too,” she said.

"I'd also like to go on and study permaculture. Hopefully I'll be able to continue that through TAFE.”

