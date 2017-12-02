Ipswich business's platinum deal for Broncos

HORSEPOWER: Brisbane Broncos boss Paul White with Llewellyn Motors principal Wade Llewellyn, who sealed a new sponsorship deal at the new Broncos training facility this week.

IPSWICH car dealership Llewellyn Motors has signed on as a major sponsor of the Brisbane Broncos in a deal that will be great news for young footy fans.

The Platinum sponsorship deal means Broncos players will soon be scooting about Red Hill in cars from the Booval business, which has been operating for 26 years.

The Ipswich dealerships logo will also appear on players' training shirts and Broncos official signage at Red Hill and on displays at Lang Park on game day.

But even more importantly for the game as a whole, the deal will bring an increasing level of Broncos activity to the Ipswich region.

Llewellyn Motors principal Wade Llewellyn said Ipswich's status as a rugby league town meant the partnership made good sense.

"We saw this as a natural extension of our partnership with the Ipswich Jets, and this will allow us to organise some exciting community activities as the year progresses."

In the Ipswich dealerships first foray into NRL team sponsorship, Broncos' stars Sam Thaiday and Anthony Milford were adopted as Llewellyn brand ambassadors last season.

That deal resulted in the players driving in Llewellyn's cars and visiting Ipswich for junior footy events.

The Platinum deal will result in an expansion of those activities.

"It makes you feel very proud to be involved with the Broncos," Mr Llewellyn said.

"They are probably Australia's best sporting club, so I am proud and excited about this."

The dollar value of the deal, which was officially announced this week, was not disclosed.

Broncos executive manager of partnerships Dan Glass said while the club had previously been involved with vehicle manufacturers, this was its first move to partner with a dealership.

"We think Ipswich is a really important area for us because of all the growth," Mr Glass said.

"It's only a short trip to the game from there."

The Broncos did a sponsorship deal with Ipswich City Council several years ago which will continue for the 2018 season.

