Ipswich businessman caught with child porn

A GOODNA businessman has been sentenced to jail for having hundreds of exploitative videos that an Ipswich sentencing Judge called "vile and depraved".

The children depicted were victims of hideous exploitation, the Judge said.

When police raided his home they found child pornography on videos and hundreds of images in the serious categories that he'd downloaded from off an internet file-sharing site.

But the District Court in Ipswich heard that Joshua Adam Metcalfe was not a physical risk to children and not sexually attracted to them.

Metcalfe, 26, was convicted after he pleaded guilty to possession of child exploitation material between August 27, 2016 and March 3, 2017 at Goodna; and using a carriage service to access child pornography (Commonwealth offence).

Crown prosecutor Caitlin Thompson said police had been conducting operations investigating internet crimes against children.

In February 2017 Metcalfe was identified in his use of a peer to peer file sharing program.

His home was searched and child exploitation material was found on an USB device and a computer hard drive.

Ms Thompson said the USB held more than 400 child images and 494 videos were on the hard-drive totalling 265 of viewing hours.

She said he possessed images in the worst category and most were in the serious Category 4 that showed child - adult penetrative sex. This included 263 videos.

At the time he first told investigating detectives he had been caught by his father three years previously and not since touched child pornography.

However, Metcalfe then admitted he'd been lying and been downloading the material for the past six months -saying he lied as was simply trying to protect the relationship with his housemates

Maximum jail penalties for the offences were 14 and 15 years.

The Crown in submission on sentence sought a 12 to 15 month jail term that was suspended - with his release to supervised probation.

Defence barrister Adrian Braithwaite said Metcalfe had no criminal convictions which was not uncommon in such offending.

His family and partner were supportive of him and his significant, ongoing efforts at rehabilitation. And it was acknowledged that being caught by his father some years before should have been a deterrent.

Mr Braithwaite said Metcalfe had been a frequent user of pornography in his teenage years to adulthood.

However, psychological and psychiatric medical reports before the court found Metcalfe was "not physically attracted to young children". One report found he had no sexual attraction to children.

Metcalfe had insight and recognition of his offending and accepts that the images of child pornography was not as victimless.

"The report (states) his risk of reoffending is low in this case," he said.

"He has been on bail 12 months without incident. And is obtaining treatment."

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said there were 29 videos in Category 5 (nine hours) and 134 hours in Category 6 (worst).

"They were vile, depraved and degrading material," he said.

"The making of such material exploits the most vulnerable (children) in horrible ways.

"These are not victimless crimes. Every child depicted is a victim of the most ghastly and hideous exploitation."

Accepting the medical evidence Judge Horneman-Wren said his offending was an extension of interest in pornography "rather than sexual interest per-say".

He acknowledged his good work history and efforts at rehabilitation.

Metcalfe was sentenced to 15 months jail with immediate release on a $1000 bond be of good behaviour for two years.

It was intended that this was the best way to facilitate his ongoing rehabilitation efforts.