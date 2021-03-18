Ipswich businesses targeted in early morning break ins

Barkley and Pips owners Bernie and Lisa Garrity. Their Bundamba business was broken into in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

OWNERS of an Ipswich pet business are appealing for anyone with information to come forward after an estimated $10,000 in items was stolen during a break-in this week.

Most importantly to Bernie and Lisa Garrity, items taken from Barkley and Pips in the early hours of the morning included engagement and wedding rings and other valued jewellery.

The Garritys opened the dog cafe and groomer midway through last year.

CCTV footage from Tuesday morning.

According to CCTV footage obtained from a nearby business, it appears an offender has broken into their business between 3.15-3.40am on Tuesday morning.

Mr Garrity said the same offender had also broken into five units in the same Bundamba complex.

“They’ve opened all the locks on the doors,” he said.

“The locksmith said the locks hadn’t been picked, they’d been opened with a key.

“We have two of the units there (one for the cafe and the other for the groomer).

Watch stolen from Barkley and Pips.

“Lisa was washing a couple of dogs in the groomers on Saturday. She took her watch and bracelet and rings off and put them in the drawer and they were all taken.”

The TAG Heuer watch was a 40th birthday present from Mr Garrity and the diamond bracelet is worth about $4000.

Some grooming tools and the recording unit from the business’ security system was also stolen.

He said the other businesses broken into included Bare and Boho and Snobby Pets Vet, while the other unit is vacant.

“From what we can gather nothing has been taken from the other places,” Mr Garrity said.

Bracelet stolen from Barkley and Pips.

“The guy around the back of us has CCTV footage of the guy running across his car park.

“He cut a hole in the fence, ran across his car park and cut another hole on the other side. There is a gate he could have gone through and the fence is just like the size of a pool fence so we don’t know why he didn’t just jump over it.”

Mr Garrity said everyone in the complex was supporting each other after the break ins but he was unsure if insurance would cover the theft of the jewellery.

“People just keep an eye out,” he said.

“We’re fine.

“We’ve got to put a new security system in.

“You’ve got to keep pushing through and keep going. We will look at ways to make sure they can’t do the same thing again.”



North Tivoli Nursery also reported their fence being cut at the back of their shade house in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“There has been a number of break-ins to the businesses in the Sapar Landscaping Complex,” the business posted on Facebook.

“Any information would be great to help catch the intruder.”

The Garritys ask anyone with information about the break in or the items stolen to contact them.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.