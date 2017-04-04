Ipswich businesses losing hope for CBD redevelopment

CONCERNED: Lexie Watkins and Shane Johnson from Charlie's Barber Shop discuss the future of Bell Street.

BUSINESS owners in Bell St are sick of waiting.

Shane Johnson from Charlie's Barber Shop has worked at Bell St for more than three decades and says he has almost lost all hope it will ever thrive.

"All our parking was taken away after the transit centre closed in 2011 and we've lost customers. Council sold us out to Translink," he said.

"They are so proactive in Springfield and have left us behind.

"The older businesses that have been waiting for the redevelopment have had no thanks for sticking around."

Hairdresser Lexie Watkins said the closure of the Caledonian Hotel last week would negatively impact surrounding businesses.

"You wouldn't think the closing of the pub would affect us but people would come in for a haircut before a Saturday at the TAB or on the pokies," she said.

"It's another nail in the coffin of Bell St."

Railway Station News owner Michael Torbey agreed.

"People are disappointed. It's been a protracted redevelopment," he said.

"I went to council before I bought the business and was told the redevelopment was coming. I just didn't realise how long it takes to get things done around here so it gives me no comfort going forward."

Railway Station News owner Michael Torbey doesn't know how much longer he can last. Rob Williams

Planning, Development and Heritage Committee for Ipswich City Council chairman Andrew Antoniolli said problems began when bus services increased in Bell St after the 2011 floods.

"The loss of street parking giving customers immediate access to business is an issue," he said.

"We need to be thinking outside the box here. We can't create more curb space but Ipswich Council, Translink and all levels of government need to tackle the issue.

"One thing we are doing now is working with Translink trying to get more disabled parking on Bell St."

Business owners like Mr Johnson said they had little optimism for the future, but Cr Antoniolli said that should not be the case.

"Anybody who looks at the history of the CBD knows it's resilient," he said.

"Some people would also suggest Nicholas St mall is a lost cause I don't believe that. Just look at the Top of Town. I think Bell St can go the same way and have its own resurgence."

Director of Ipswich City Properties Cr Paul Tully said work on the much-awaited CBD redevelopment could begin within months.

"Demolition could happen in the next few months, tenders are out," he said.

"The first thing we will be doing is building a link between Bell St and the existing mall so that may help traders."

The council's message to struggling business owners on Bell St was that the redevelopment would be finished by the end of 2019.

"It might be difficult but we are asking them to be patient for another two and a half years," Cr Tully said.

"The redevelopment is happening. It's not just a promise."

Business owners say while they welcome the revamp, they will believe it when they see it.