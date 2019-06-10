Ipswich businesses encouraged to support Pyjama Day

Natasha Nicholson and Mel Clack from the Pyjama Foundation, with Shona Wakefield and Angela Heather of Slater and Gordon Lawyers.They are urging businesses to register for the upcoming National Pyjama Day on July 19.

Natasha Nicholson and Mel Clack from the Pyjama Foundation, with Shona Wakefield and Angela Heather of Slater and Gordon Lawyers.They are urging businesses to register for the upcoming National Pyjama Day on July 19. Cordell Richardson

IT'S not every day you get to wear your pyjamas to work, but Ipswich businesses are being encouraged to let their employees wear their best sleepwear on the job to help a good cause.

The Pyjama Foundation hopes a number of firms will register their support for its annual fundraiser, National Pyjama Day, on July 19.

For a donation, you can be extra warm and comfy while helping to raise awareness and funds for children in foster care.

Pyjama Foundation regional coordinator for Ipswich Mel Clack said the fundraiser was a quirky way to help kids in need.

"Who doesn't dream of going to work in their pyjamas," she said, laughing. "Well next month you will be able to.

"The day itself is purposely to promote the Pjyama Foundation and what we do, but also to raise much-needed funds because we are a not-for-profit organisation.

"All kinds of donations we get go towards training and recruiting volunteers to do our program."

Natasha Nicholson and Mel Clack, from the Pyjama Foundation, with Shona Wakefield and Angela Heather, of Slater and Gordon Lawyers. They are urging businesses to register for the upcoming National Pyjama Day on July 19. Cordell Richardson

The Pyjama Foundation matches one adult with one child that is in foster care and reads with them for an hour a week through its Love of Learning program.

"We recruit volunteers to go into the homes of kids in care for one hour each week and they provide what we call our Love of Learning program," Ms Clack said.

"So there's two parts to this program. The first is about building positive relationships with the kids.

"These kids have had disruptive lives and don't have a lot of people that hang around. It's about letting them know there are people in this world that will care about them and want to come back and visit them.

"The second part is where we are trying to ignite a love of learning and reading.

"Research has found kids in care have had disruptions in their lives, and are behind their peers at school, so we're trying to develop a love of learning so they can pick up their grades."

If you would like to participate, go to www.thepyjamafoundation.com.