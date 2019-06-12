Ipswich business to cut jobs as Chinese imports bite

CAPRAL Aluminium's Bundamba plant has been forced to lay off 60 workers following a rapid downturn in business.

Capral CEO Tony Dragicevich confirmed today that the job losses included 50 full-time positions at the Ashburn Rd facility, reducing the workforce to 250.

"Volumes have come off 20 per cent over the past two years at Bremer Park, which we put down to an increase in imports - particularly out of China," Mr Dragicevich said.

"The housing market has also come off quickly, and that was our primary market."

The business, which has occupied the Bundamba site for 15 years, took on an additional 50 permanent positions on the back of a very busy 2016-17.

Mr Dragicevich said Capral was working with the government Anti-Dumping Commission to address the affects of cheap imports on Australian business. He said he was hopeful of a positive result.

As for the current housing market, he said it was a matter of waiting out the storm, but didn't rule out employing more people in the future if things turned around.

"The housing market is expected to be quiet for the next year or two," he said.