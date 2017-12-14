Ipswich business slugged for water access

COSTLY: Residents in Ipswich pay more for sewerage access, water access and a higher water consumption rate than Brisbane.

IPSWICH property owners could be slugged up to $10,000 for high-level access to water while Brisbane businesses pay just $53.76.

Last month it was revealed residents in Ipswich paid Queensland Urban Utilities more for the sewerage access charge and a higher consumption rate than Brisbane.

Properties in the capital city pay a blanket rate of $53.76 for water access, while Ipswich pays $99.03 for a 25mm connection.

As the water connection widens in Ipswich, the price also inflates.

Connections between 26mm and 32mm attract a $210.54 fee per quarter.

Prices increase to $8382 for a connection between 151mm and 250mm and $10,058 for one greater.

Despite the size of the connection, Brisbane property owners pay $53.76.

Queensland Urban Utilities said it was working to bring fees into line across the council areas.

"Sized-based access charges are commonly used by utilities and councils around Australia, as it reflects the cost of the infrastructure required to service the different connection size," spokeswoman Michelle Cull said.

"Around 75% of commercial customers in Ipswich have a connection less than 32mm."

She said the entity inherited the size-based pricing structure set by Ipswich City Council in 2006.

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said prices were a concern.

"Representatives from council recently met with Queensland Urban Utilities to discuss water pricing and to consider different options moving forward," he said.

"We look forward to continuing this discussion with Queensland Urban Utilities in 2018."

Pipe costs

Brisbane water access: $53.76

Ipswich water access: $99.03

Connection sizes in Ipswich determine price increases

Brisbane pays a flat rate, no matter the size of the connection.