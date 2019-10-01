Ipswich business recognised for recycling initiative

BUSINESS duo Ruthie and Howdie Farrar from Battery World West Ipswich have won a national award at the company's annual conference in Fiji.

They beat 110 stores across Australia to win the community engagement award.

Through their in-store recycling initiatives, where customers bring in dead lead acid batteries, this in turn allows them to be able to support a number of local charities and fundraising events.

Mrs Farrar said she loves Ipswich and the couple do what they can to support their community.

"Recycling these batteries provides everything from lead for new batteries to acid used for laundry detergent," Mrs Farrar said.

"There has been so much attention in the media at the moment on the environment with the United Nations summit, but Battery World has been committed to recycling for over 10 years.

"Our proudest achievement is our support of Mylestones Employment a profit-for-purpose organisation that helps to find employment for people with disabilities across Queensland and northern New South Wales.

"We have employed Steven Schneider for over 12 months now and are thrilled every day at just how confident he has become and how much his life has changed. He now has a place to live on his own and the change in his quality of life and how positive his outlook on life is now is immeasurable.

"We also understand many people are on tight budgets and are not able to support charities, but by bringing us your dead car or marine batteries it is a donation because all the money we raise goes back to various charities."