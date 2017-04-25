Business owner shuts after almost 40 years in Ipswich

FOR almost four decades Dorothy Thomas has been a familiar face for residents at Silkstone.

Now the newsagent is preparing to close that chapter of her life.

At the weekend Silkstone Newsagency closed the doors on a day of trading for the last time.

Dorothy put the business up for sale eight months ago after deciding it was time to move on.

She didn't find a buyer, but that hasn't stood in the way of her travel and retirement plan.

With no one to take the reins, the business has closed for good and the space occupied by Silkstone Newsagency would soon be leased by another business.

"I realised there is a lot out there to see and I'm looking forward to travelling and visiting friends," Dorothy said.

When Dorothy arrived in Ipswich in 1980 with her husband, as a newlywed, to take over the business she was just 25-years-old.

NEW CHAPTER: Silkstone newsagent Dorothy Thomas has closed her business. Helen Spelitis

For 37 years she has managed the delivery of papers and watched her industry undergo a major transformation off the back of a downturn in physical paper sales, as readers embrace the internet.

"We didn't have the pressure coming from shopping centres back then," Dorothy said.

"Newsagents were good businesses back then, and to a degree still are today."

Three years ago Dorothy's husband died following a cancer diagnosis and other health issues.

She said continuing with the business without him had been hard but she'd enjoyed her years of dedication and interaction with the local community.

"All my regulars are happy for me that I'm finally doing it (and taking some holidays). They don't mind going down to Booval news who have taken over the run.

"I feel sad that I had to close but it's the right decision.

"I haven't shed a tear. I'm sad, but I'm more excited now. I'm ready."