Ipswich business in legal battle with brewer over trade mark

Fig Jam Catering owner Jason Davidson is taking Burleigh Brewing to court over its use of the Fig Jam trademark for one of its brews. Pics of Jason in his shop/kitchen with some of his products - his business has been operating since 2005.

AN award-winning Gold Coast craft brewer has found itself in a legal pickle over its popular FIGJAM pale ale.

Burleigh Brewing, which also has beer called Bighead and My Wife's Bitter, is facing a potential legal battle with Ipswich-based catering business Figjam & Co, which claims the beer maker is using its trademark without permission.

Figjam & Co owner Jason Davidson registered the trade name Figjam with IP Australia in 2005 before going on to establish a successful catering business that, among other things, provides beer, food and wine to weddings, parties and other functions. Mr Davidson's Figjam trademark is registered for various goods and services including beer, fruit juices, syrups and other preparations for making beverages.

Mr Davidson said he had spent more than 20 years building up his business in the area, and he was determined to protect it.

For more visit the Courier Mail website.