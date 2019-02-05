Ipswich business hits national stage again

IPSWICH business owners Carrie Wilson and Helen Trembath have been recognised as one of the top Mortgage Choice broking franchise owners in the country.

Mrs Trembath and Ms Wilson of Mortgage Choice Ipswich were named as one of the top performing franchises at the company's recent national conference.

This isn't the first time the pair has been recognised for their success. Their franchise secured a spot in the top performer's list last year.

Mortgage Choice CEO Susan Mitchell said Mrs Trembath and Ms Wilson continued to grow their business while providing excellent customer service and were well deserving of recognition.

"Their ongoing success can be largely attributed to their dedicated work ethic and desire to help all Australians achieve a better life through sound financial decisions,” she said.

"The Ipswich team are extremely valuable members of the Mortgage Choice community and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for them,” Ms Mitchell said.

Speaking about their achievement, Ms Wilson and Mrs Trembath said they were thrilled to be recognised again at a national level.

"It is tremendously rewarding to be recognised as one of the leading franchises in the Mortgage Choice network. Our customers are at the core of everything we do and our team work hard to deliver exceptional customer service,” Ms Wilson said.

"Helping locals on their journey towards their home-ownership dreams is what keeps us motivated to come to work every day. Of course, our success would not be possible without the support of our families and the local community in Ipswich.

"Looking ahead, we are excited to help more Australians realise their property and finance goals in 2019,” Ms Wilson said.