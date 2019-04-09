Ipswich business has it all sewn up

AN IPSWICH businesswoman hopes to revive the art of sewing in the local area by offering classes and workshops at her new shop.

Kelly Hanson began Sew What Ipswich as a home-based business back in 2012 but she has now opened a shop to cater for demand at 39 Downs St.

Sew What Ipswich will offer courses to beginners in basic sewing and overlocker work to specialised classes such as sewing with cork, quilting basics, clothing and homeware project workshops.

Children's classes wil be available as well as a men's club and another for mothers and bubs.

The North Ipswich enterprise is challenging the typical style of stores.

"There is a range of classes and workshops,” Ms Hanson said.

"The shop will also offer a variety of services, such as alterations, sewing-machine servicing, and knife and scissor sharpening. A small, in-house cafe will provide customers with a cuppa and a delicious locally-made treat while enjoying air-conditioned comfort.

"I launched the first of our classes for kids and it is booked out. I am so excited.

"The basic beginners' lessons, quilting basics and some of the children's sessions will be aimed at developing skills over a four-week period, whereas the other classes and workshops will be designed to be completed in the one sitting over a three or four- hour period.

"Clothes are so much cheaper now but you might only get a few wears out of them before giving them away or throwing them out.

"If you make something yourself, you know that it is unique and you can take ownership and wear it with pride.”

Sew What Ipswich also offers hire by the hour on sewing machines and overlockers.

"I do offer full-day hires as well,” she said.

"It is perfect for those who can sew but don't own a machine of their own.”

Ms Hanson knows all too well the benefits of sewing on her own well-being.

"I used sewing as a distraction throughout our long journey in infertility due to severe endometriosis. We now have our beautiful two-year-old little girl, Ida Lilly,” Ms Hanson said.

"I was not able to get the thought of teaching sewing and sharing the joy of sewing out of my mind. It was through the support of husband Adrian and a family history of sewing that allowed this business to start.

"I love all things to do with sewing, from making my own clothes to making homewares and quilts. We will introduce new classes over the coming months. There is a loss of knowledge around sewing and I want to close that gap.”

Sew What Ipswich is located 39 Downs St, North Ipswich.

Classes and workshops will be promoted via the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sewwhatipswich