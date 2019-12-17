Ipswich business charged with spreading Christmas cheer

IPSWICH businessman Howdie Farrar might not have the white beard like Santa Claus, but he is working to spread some Christmas cheer by handing out presents to the community.

Together with his wife Ruthie, the Battery World owners have bought 1000 battery powered candles they are giving away to Tivoli Social enterprises for their annual Ipswich Christmas Day Community Dinner so guests can light a candle without having to strike a match.

“We have heard many customers say this just seemed to be such a tough year for so many people,” Mr Farrar said. “And Christmas can be particularly rough especially for the homeless and those socially disadvantaged in our community.

“We are of course in the business of batteries so when we saw these candles were available, we jumped at the opportunity to buy them, even though at the time we were not quite sure what we would do with them.

“This special Christmas lunch will provide approximately 200 socially isolated and disadvantaged Ipswich people the opportunity to celebrate Christmas Day including a fully catered three course festive dinner. We are proud to support such a wonderful organisation.”

The three-course meal will be prepared and served to the tables by volunteer waiting staff from across the Ipswich community to provide the attendees with a sense of dignity and all attendees will receive a Christmas Gift pack including both edible treats and personal items.

Guests at the event will include homeless people from across the city, as well as other disadvantaged people who would otherwise spend Christmas alone because of family or household breakdown; bereavements or other reasons.

Transportation will be provided from pickup points across the city for those unable to arrange their own transport to the Chuwar location for the event. The venue will be decorated for the festivities, and entertainment with live Christmas music and activities arranged for the enjoyment of attendees.

For more information about the Christmas dinner, phone Tivoli Social Enterprises on 3812 0109.