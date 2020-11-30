Ipswich business backs emerging football talent

IPSWICH business Battery World has thrown its support behind local football with a sponsorship deal for the Western Pride.

The deal includes financial and in-kind sponsorship and will be critical to the club’s aspirations of developing future star footballers.

Store owners Ruthie and Howdie Farrar had been working towards a sponsorship deal

for more than 11 years and were excited to support their local club.

“Community is so central to who we are as people and as a business, and we are

passionate about supporting the thriving Ipswich community,” Mrs Farrar said.

“We’ve been fans of Western Pride FC for a while and wanted to look at how we could help

out. For us, Western Pride aligns to exactly what we value.

“They are community driven and have built a strong foundation throughout Ipswich to make a positive impact on its members, players and the wider soccer community.”