Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Entertainment

Ipswich bushland rave to party for days on end

PARTY HARD: Festival-goers enjoying the music and entertainment at Earth Frequency Festival at Ivory's Rock.
PARTY HARD: Festival-goers enjoying the music and entertainment at Earth Frequency Festival at Ivory's Rock. David Nielsen
by Ashleigh Howarth

THOUSANDS of festival-goers are expected to party for days on end as the ultimate bushland rave returns to Peak Crossing this February.

Ivory's Rock will be home to music lovers from February 16-19, who will come together to jam along to the huge range of international and domestic talent, across a wide spectrum of live and electronic music genres.

More than 100 artists will complete the music line-up which spans across four stages for four days and three nights.

Highlight acts include the legendary bass music and world music crossover act Beats Antique, Brazilian techno innovator Victor Ruiz, breakbeat pioneer Freq Nasty and the outdoor premier of the Grouch in Dub Live Band.

The international techno line-up features names such as Loud, Burn in Noise, Freedom Fighters, Smokesign and Merkaba.

The international bass music line-up includes Truth, State of Mind, Tribone, Kalya Scintilla, Symbolico, JFB and many more.

Festival favourites from Australia include Opiuo, Hugo and Treats, Oka, Tetrameth, Tijuana Cartel, Bumble, Terrafractyl, Dysphemic, Bullhorn and CC The Cat.

Music is not the only focus of the festival, as it also features a visionary art line-up including Chris Dyer from the USA, Arianne Cardoso, also from the US, resident artist Adam Scott Miller and more than a dozen Australian artists showing art in the Luminarium Gallery and performing live painting throughout the festival.

The festival also features a wide range of roving and stage performances, a full program of inspirational and educational talks, workshops and yoga, a huge craft market and food area, a family space for activities for the young ones, and more.

Now in its 13th year, the Earth Frequency Festival is a popular event in the music scene.

From its origins in 2006 as a one-night landcare music event, Earth Frequency Festival has grown over the past 12 years and become a highlight of the Queensland festival calendar.

Tickets are still available but you will need to be quick, as organisers have a limit capacity of 5000 people.

Earth Frequency Festival

Log onto www.earthfrequency.com.au for more information.

Event dates are February 16 to 19.

Topics:  earth frequency festival things to do in ipswich whatson what's on in ipswich

Ipswich Queensland Times
January will end with a lunar trifecta to eclipse all others

January will end with a lunar trifecta to eclipse all others

SOMETHING extremely rare is set to appear in the sky later this month as three lunar phenomena converge at the same time.

Advocacy group pushes Ipswich MPs to support assisted dying

FUTURE: Dying with Dignity hopes access to voluntary euthanasia will be on the agenda of Queensland politicians.

Dying with Dignity Queensland will survey politicians

Restaurant's shock closure at popular shopping centre

Generic closed sign

It closed permanently at the weekend

Wyaralong Dam brings back lots of memories

FUN DAY OUT: Scott Bennie with his sons. The family went riding out near Wyaralong Dam.

A special trip for the Bennie family

Local Partners

THE PARENT TRAP: Groom blindsided by secret child

A TOXIC bachelor on Married At First Sight has been left reeling with the revelation of a secret child. He was less than thrilled.

How do Married at First Sight ‘experts’ get it so wrong?

Channel 9's Married At First Sight 2018 Contestants. Dean. Pic: Effi Cohen - Supplied by Channel 9

THE words ‘social experiment’ and ‘marriage’ shouldn’t go together.

What's On TV: Twisty Netflix series is a sci-fi spectacle

Are you ready to enter another world?

FOR lovers of reality TV, this is the week they’ve been waiting for.

Bruno Mars robs Kendrick and Jay-Z at Grammys

Bruno Mars accepts the award for record of the year for "24K Magic" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Bruno Mars has beaten Kendrick Lamar to the top Grammy Award.

Cass’ second chance: ‘The life I truly deserve’

Cassandra Thorburn at the Women of the Future Awards.

“I’ve really turned a corner ... I’ve never felt more empowered.”

Star reveals exec’s leery whisper

Sami Lukis has detailed the ‘icky’ business lunch she encountered in her book Romantically Challenged.

Business Lunch with a TV exec had Today presenter Sami Lukis cringing

Margot’s surprising new role

Paul Hogan (asMichael ‘Crocodile’ Dundee) and Margot Robbie. Picture: Instagram

Margot Robbie is the latest star to join the cast of a Dundee ‘movie’