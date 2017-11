Ipswich, Bundamba, Jordan, Scenic Rim: Where to vote early

POLLING booths will be spread across the different electorates in the usual places such as schools. Remember, you can't vote on election day at the pre-polling centres.

Pre-polling opens on Monday, November 13 and closes on November 24.

If you're planning on voting early, here's where you need to go in each electorate, although you can cast your vote at any of the centres no matter where you are enrolled in Queensland.

Ipswich

WG Hayden Humanities Centre, 56 South St, Ipswich

Opening hours:

November 13-17: Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm

November 20-23: Monday-Thursday, 9am-5pm

November 24: Friday, 9am-6pm

Ipswich West

WG Hayden Humanities Centre

November 13-17: Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm

November 20-23: Monday-Thursday, 9am-5pm

November 24: Friday, 9am-6pm.

Bundamba

1/14 Coal St

November 13-17: Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm

November 20-23: Monday-Thursday, 9am to 5pm

November 24: Friday, 9am-6pm

Jordan

102 Stradbroke St, Heathwood

November 13-17: Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm

November 20-23: Monday-Thursday, 9am-5pm

November 24: Friday, 9am-6pm

Scenic Rim

4 William St, Beaudesert

November 13-17: Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm

November 20-23: Monday to Thursday, 9am to 5pm

November 24: Friday, 9am-6pm