Ipswich building boom not slowing down

THE Ipswich construction boom is showing no signs of slowing down.

New Australian Bureau of Statistics figures reveal building approvals for this financial year are on track to top the 2016-17 total.

From July to December 2017 there were 1972 dwellings approved across the Ipswich City Council area, more than half of 2016-17's total of 3472 approvals.

Master Builders Association's Dyan Johnson said Ipswich was the "epicentre" of new housing growth.

"Approvals for new houses is very strong and Ipswich is probably the epicentre of that. Going forward Ipswich has the most land available for the southeast Queensland regional plan, and it is the time for detached houses," the Brisbane policy and economics manager said.

"Ipswich has the most space for detached houses so we're expecting some good things for Ipswich."

Ms Johnson said Ipswich remained a key market for first home buyers.

"We've got the government's first home buyers boost still there and that is helping people coming through," she said.

"The investors are not crowding the market quite so much - more owner-occupiers. The market has just turned too and the investors have had their run and its more for owner-occupiers."

Ipswich City Council's David Morrison said the number of approvals reflected the strength of the market and demand for housing and other development in Ipswich.

The Planning, Development and Heritage Committee chair said availability of greenfield land that was easy to develop and affordability were among the main drivers for strong demand.

Cr Morrison also pointed to international and national migration in driving regional growth and the types of housing available in Ipswich.

He said people wanted to move to the region.

"Overall, it is not just any one factor that is driving the boom in Ipswich," he said.

"Construction makes a significant contribution to the economy of Ipswich, with the level of activity meaning that it remains a buoyant sector of the economy." - NewsRegional