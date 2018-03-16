Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Ipswich building boom not slowing down

News Regional
by and Patrick Tilley
16th Mar 2018 7:03 AM

THE Ipswich construction boom is showing no signs of slowing down.

New Australian Bureau of Statistics figures reveal building approvals for this financial year are on track to top the 2016-17 total.

From July to December 2017 there were 1972 dwellings approved across the Ipswich City Council area, more than half of 2016-17's total of 3472 approvals.

Master Builders Association's Dyan Johnson said Ipswich was the "epicentre" of new housing growth.

"Approvals for new houses is very strong and Ipswich is probably the epicentre of that. Going forward Ipswich has the most land available for the southeast Queensland regional plan, and it is the time for detached houses," the Brisbane policy and economics manager said.

"Ipswich has the most space for detached houses so we're expecting some good things for Ipswich."

Ms Johnson said Ipswich remained a key market for first home buyers.

"We've got the government's first home buyers boost still there and that is helping people coming through," she said.

"The investors are not crowding the market quite so much - more owner-occupiers. The market has just turned too and the investors have had their run and its more for owner-occupiers."

Ipswich City Council's David Morrison said the number of approvals reflected the strength of the market and demand for housing and other development in Ipswich.

The Planning, Development and Heritage Committee chair said availability of greenfield land that was easy to develop and affordability were among the main drivers for strong demand.

Cr Morrison also pointed to international and national migration in driving regional growth and the types of housing available in Ipswich.

He said people wanted to move to the region.

"Overall, it is not just any one factor that is driving the boom in Ipswich," he said.

"Construction makes a significant contribution to the economy of Ipswich, with the level of activity meaning that it remains a buoyant sector of the economy." - NewsRegional

building building approvals david morrison dyan johnson first home buyers ipswich ipswich council master builder assocation
Ipswich Queensland Times
All-you-can-eat mobile data has arrived

premium_icon All-you-can-eat mobile data has arrived

Technology PEOPLE are becoming more data hungry and demanding larger data deals — and telco’s are finally granting their wishes

  • 16th Mar 2018 9:34 AM
LAND 400: 200 workers needed to build centre

LAND 400: 200 workers needed to build centre

Business Minister reveals when the first sod could be turned at the site

  • 16th Mar 2018 9:07 AM
Waste operation complaints 'falling on deaf ears'

Waste operation complaints 'falling on deaf ears'

News A raft of fresh complaints have been lodged

'Call it in and dump it': Super dump solutions

'Call it in and dump it': Super dump solutions

News Are these the answers to Ipswich's waste problems?

Local Partners