Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council News

Ipswich budget: When you will see cranes in the CBD

Hayden Johnson
by
26th Jun 2019 12:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH'S dilapidated central business district is expected to be finished in two years thanks in part to a $111 million capital works spend.

It is the largest single-project spend in Ipswich City Council's 2019-2020 budget.

Administrator Greg Chemello, who has previously set progress of the CBD project as a priority, said the spend was comparable to previous years.

"There's lots budgeted in the past (for) expenditure on CBD, some spent, some not spent," he said.

"We didn't spend the budget this year.

"We will need to spend that money this year, and a similar amount in the following year too, to complete the job. It's a two-year project."

THE IPSWICH BUDGET WRAP

Ipswich's congested roads 'will get worse', council confirms

REVEALED: Rate rise, millions spent in city's largest budget

Ipswich Budget: No more waste, mismanagement vows city boss

Mr Chemello said Nicholas St and the Murphy's Pub stabilisation continued.

"You'll really see cranes on site in the next couple of months," he said.

"The main (council) administration building won't be done for two years."

budget cbd redevelopment greg chemello ipswich city council ipswich council ipswich mall
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Volunteers desperately required to keep meals on the road

    Volunteers desperately required to keep meals on the road

    News A Lowood charity is issuing a desperate call for volunteers, with fears a vital service could be lost

    Robots not taking over, human touch still needed

    premium_icon Robots not taking over, human touch still needed

    News About 500 employees will be stationed at the new facility

    FIRST LOOK: Australia Post facility will deliver 500 jobs

    premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Australia Post facility will deliver 500 jobs

    News 700,000 parcels will be processed a day at its peak

    Plumber caught unlicensed and under influence

    premium_icon Plumber caught unlicensed and under influence

    Crime On ice and behind the wheel of a 600CC motorcycle.