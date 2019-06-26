Ipswich budget: When you will see cranes in the CBD

IPSWICH'S dilapidated central business district is expected to be finished in two years thanks in part to a $111 million capital works spend.

It is the largest single-project spend in Ipswich City Council's 2019-2020 budget.

Administrator Greg Chemello, who has previously set progress of the CBD project as a priority, said the spend was comparable to previous years.

"There's lots budgeted in the past (for) expenditure on CBD, some spent, some not spent," he said.

"We didn't spend the budget this year.

"We will need to spend that money this year, and a similar amount in the following year too, to complete the job. It's a two-year project."

Mr Chemello said Nicholas St and the Murphy's Pub stabilisation continued.

"You'll really see cranes on site in the next couple of months," he said.

"The main (council) administration building won't be done for two years."