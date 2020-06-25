Ipswich budget to include ‘modest’ rates rise

THE first Ipswich City Council budget after administration will include a "modest" rates rise but there will be no cuts to services or job losses, despite difficult economic times.

The council will hand down the 2020-21 budget on Tuesday.

Mayor Teresa Harding said the $600 million budget will be "measured and reflective" of the current economic climate with a focus on "jobs, growth and investment."

The new council was sworn in about three months ago as the coronavirus pandemic took hold and its impact on the economy means Australia has entered its first recession in 29 years.

"We're gone through the budget line by line to make sure we're actually getting the infrastructure and services that the people of Ipswich want," Cr Harding said.

"For us the real priority for this budget is to prioritise jobs, growth and investment in our city while still caring for our community.

"No services will be cut and certainly no job losses but we will be tightening our belts.

"There will be a modest rate increase and that's done in line to make sure services aren't cut and there will be no job losses."

Cr Harding said the budget was a big opportunity for the council to restore trust with residents.

It will feature a three-year capital program - a first for Ipswich - which includes $100 million for the ongoing redevelopment of the CBD.

"I think that's really important for us as a council to say this is what we're planning to do and be upfront to make sure people can see that we're being accountable as well," she said.

"The future is uncertain.

"Ipswich has had strong economic and population growth and we still have that growth.

"This budget, people will see, is quite measured and reflective of the current economic times."

The council will deliver extra measures in a relief and recovery package, which will provide a further $850,000 to aid the community, local sporting groups and local businesses.

"We have an obligation to help stimulate the local economy and support our local associations, both of which form the fabric of our community," Cr Harding said.

"I am proud of how this council has worked closely with the CEO, executive leadership team and officers to learn about the organisation in great depth and develop this budget collaboratively.

"Ultimately, we represent the community and they have placed their trust in us to ensure that council delivers. It is now up to the CEO and officers to deliver, and we have confidence that with good leadership they will thrive."