Ipswich brewed beer wins top gong

Wade Curtis of Pumpyard Brewery and Bar with the Golden Growler.

IPSWICH beer brewer Wade Curtis is celebrating success on the world stage.

The Pumpyard Bar and Brewery owner and 4 Hearts Brewing founder picked up seven medals, including a gold, in the Australian International Beer Awards.

The 4 Hearts New World Pilsner was awarded gold at AIBA, a competition conducted by The Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria that attracts some of the best beer makers in the world.

In his best showing at AIBA in three years of entering, Mr Curtis also picked up a silver medal and five bronze medals out of his eight entries.

"Winning medals in this competition is a big deal, with more than 2000 beers from over 350 breweries from around the world judged by the best beer judges in the world," Mr Curtis said.

"We are thrilled to be a gold medallist, as it really confirms that all the hard work is paying off and our products really are of a high standard."

The New World Pilsner that picked up a gold medal is a relatively new creation of Mr Curtis and his co-brewer Rob Skeat.

First produced about 18m ago, the brewers have been fine-tuning it ever since and now appear to have got the formula spot-on.

"It takes 3-4 weeks to ferment and is labour-intensive to get that clean, crisp flavour," Mr Curtis said.

"It is delicate and there isn't much room for error, which makes winning a gold for it evern better."

With Pumpyard Bar and Brewery now open for just over two years and doing a roaring trade, the brewers have been busy perfecting their tried and true varieties while also experimenting with new ones.

Mr Curtis said he believed the key to success was creating a range of beers that were "easy-drinking and sessionable".

The beers that medalled are as follows:

GOLD - New World Pilsner

SILVER - Red IPA

BRONZE - Ipswich Challenger Light Ale

BRONZE - Golem Red Ale

BRONZE - Coalminers Stout

BRONZE - 1910 Barley Wine

BRONZE - Slip n Slide Golden Ale