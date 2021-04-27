Ipswich-bred NBL, Aussie star returning to help home city

Brisbane Bullets enforcer Matt Hodgson is eager to help Ipswich's next generation of talented basketballers, sharing his extensive knowledge.

WITH a core of home grown players, the Ipswich Force men's basketball team has been progressing tremendously in recent years.

This season, they have the perfect player to inspire them further.

Force has secured professional National Basketball League and Australian Boomers achiever Matt Hodgson for the inaugural NBL1 North season starting next month.

After last year's new competition was postponed due to COVID, the Force men reached the semi-finals of the Queensland State League, having finished the regular season in second.

Ipswich Force head coach Chris Riches is delighted to have a player the stature of Hodgson returning to his home town team.

"He is our brightest basketball export that we have had so far coming out of the region,'' Riches said. "So to have him come home is a really big deal.''

Hodgson, 29, is in his sixth NBL season, being one of the Brisbane Bullets leading players.

"It's good to be back,'' Hodgson said. "I'll just give back (to Ipswich).

"It's pretty cool at this stage to be able to come back to where I started before I head off to whatever is next.

"Just having that little bit of time to refresh and enjoy being close to home again.''

Growing up in Ipswich, Hodgson had a season of school basketball aged 10 at Silkstone State School before trying Aussie rules until he was 14.

After returning to basketball for a year and a half at West Moreton Anglican College, he was offered an Ipswich Grammar School scholarship.

He made his first state team in year 11 and was invited to the Australian Institute of Sport the following season.

US stints with Southern Utah and Saint Mary's followed before his return to Australia where he has established a fine reputation in the NBL.

In 2017, he made his international debut with the Australian Boomers.

VALUABLE PLAYER: Matt uses time wisely to sharpen up

Ipswich-bred basketballer Matt Hodgson at home. Picture: Rob Williams

Before joining the Bullets, Hodgson reached the NBL grand final series with the Adelaide 36ers.

Now the former Ipswich student is focused heavily on psychology and performance while playing and helping others.

That includes joining an elite online program to help other people improve their basketball skills.

He is part of the revolutionary SLOCOACH service that connects participants with elite sportspeople through personalised one-on-one coaching.

Having Hodgson playing and training with Ipswich Force in coming months will have a positive impact on the rising players in the squad and association.

"That was part of what I talked to Chris about,'' Hodgson said, keen to help players with the mental aspects of their game.

"Especially for the guys that have college aspirations . . . the really young fellas, to be able to help them with the decision-making process.

"If I am able to help out - I've been there, done that - I'd love to be able to pass on my knowledge to them.''

Bullets player Matthew Hodgson slam dunks a basket during a match against the New Zealand Breakers in 2020. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

Riches said Hodgson provides added motivation for the local players being developed by the Ipswich Basketball Association.

"We refer to him all the time as being an example of what good old-fashioned hard work and determination can lead to,'' the Force head coach and IBA president said.

"He's a guy that trained up, went to the Institute, went to College, came back and has done some pretty outstanding things.

"A lot of our junior guys that are around the association at the moment will have an opportunity to talk to him, meet with him and have a discussion about what opportunities for them, if they want to play.''

Hodgson has played 163 games, including 19 for the Bullets in the current series.

The 211cm tall defensive enforcer will join the Force squad full-time after completing his NBL commitments in June.

"The hope is that we can get him into the Ipswich program as quickly as possible once the NBL finishes and that we can really push on with our season to help us achieve the lofty heights that we did last year,'' Riches said.

Hodgson is the latest addition to the Force squad, joining athletic small forward Manylok Malek who was recently signed.

Malek had a successful campaign in the Western Australia State Basketball League, averaging 21 points and six rebounds a game.

Riches said he was an "NBL ready'' talent, looking to impress in the new NBL1 North competition.

"He brings a great work ethic and formidable physical presence to the court,'' Riches said.

"Manylok is doing really good things at training and in our pre-season games. And I think a lot of the guys are after the success of last season.

"Everyone understands what the standard is like and where they need to be.''

Ipswich Force play Gold Coast in their NBL1 North opening game on May 15 at Carrara Stadium.

Ipswich's first home game is scheduled against Cairns on May 22.