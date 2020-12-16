Ipswich-bred footballer at home with Brisbane Roar

Former Ipswich footballer Rebekah Horsey has been signed by Brisbane Roar for the W-League season. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker

Former Ipswich footballer Rebekah Horsey has been signed by Brisbane Roar for the W-League season. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker

BRISBANE Roar has added another homegrown talent to its W-League squad with midfielder Rebekah Horsey signing on for the upcoming campaign.

Horsey made her W-League debut for Canberra United in the 2019/20 season on the back of NPL women's competition spells with University of Queensland FC, a premiership and championship-winning 2019 season with Lions FC. She was with Mitchelton FC in 2020.

The Ipswich-born midfielder also had a college stint with the University of Houston earlier in her career.

"I was excited to get the opportunity to play in the W-League last season and even more so this season to play for my home club,'' Horsey said.

"It's something I've been working towards for a long time.

"I've been watching Brisbane Roar for a long time now and it's great to have the chance to train with and play alongside players I grew up watching and idolising.

"I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to playing in front of a Brisbane home crowd as well.

"We're all working hard, really trusting in what the coaches are doing and how they want us to play.

"We're learning, and learning quickly, to be ready for that Round One game.''

Head coach Jake Goodship welcomed another south east Queensland player.

"It's terrific to have another proud Queenslander locked in for this season,'' Goodship said.

"Rebekah earned her chance in the W-League last season, and after another terrific campaign here in Queensland, we're really looking forward to seeing her play in the W-League again - this time in her hometown, in front and family and friends."

Brisbane Roar opens its W-League campaign on December 28 on the road against Newcastle Jets.

Roar's first home game is at Lions Stadium on January 3 against Sydney FC.

Brisbane Roar squad

Goalkeepers: Morgan Aquino, Georgina Worth.

Defenders: Kim Carroll, Winonah Heatley, Billie Murphy, Clare Polkinghorne, Jamilla Rankin, Kaitlyn Torpey.

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Isobel Dalton, Katrina Gorry, Rebekah Horsey, Leticia McKenna, Tameka Yallop.

Attackers: Sharn Freier, Emily Gielnik, Mariel Hecher, Anna Margraf, Rosie Sutton.